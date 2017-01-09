Crews clear snow slide along Highway 55

(Photo: Connie Robertson)

BANKS, IDAHO - A snow slide south of Banks slowed travelers along Highway 55 Monday afternoon.

Connie Robertson said she was traveling back from Cascade when she noticed snow on the highway just after 1 p.m.

She estimates the slide was about 25 to 30 feet wide northbound and 10 to 15 feet wide on the southbound side.

Boise County crews received reports of a number of snow slides in the area, but they have since been cleared.

