Crews clear snow slide along Highway 55

BANKS, IDAHO - A snow slide south of Banks slowed travelers along Highway 55 Monday afternoon.
Connie Robertson said she was traveling back from Cascade when she noticed snow on the highway just after 1 p.m.
She estimates the slide was about 25 to 30 feet wide northbound and 10 to 15 feet wide on the southbound side.
Boise County crews received reports of a number of snow slides in the area, but they have since been cleared.
