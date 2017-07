Northside Boulevard was blocked while crews cleaned up the spilled onions. (Photo: Nampa Police Department)

NAMPA - Nampa police had to stop traffic Tuesday afternoon so crews could clean up an onion truck spill.

It happened on Northside Boulevard and 6th Street North.

The City of Nampa street department got to work picking, scooping and shoveling up all the onions.

The road was reopened a little after 5 p.m.

