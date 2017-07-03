Crews battling wildfire northwest of Burley

A plane drops retardant on the Crestview Fire, burning in a remote area of Lincoln County. (Photo: BLM)

KIMAMA, Idaho - Crews are working to get a handle on a wildfire burning in a remote area of southcentral Idaho Monday evening.

The Crestview Fire was first reported just after 8:30 a.m. Monday. Less than 12 hours later, it had grown to an estimated 1,700 acres.

The fire is burning through grass, brush and juniper trees in a remote area northwest of Burley. BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said that crews had trouble accessing the fire, due to rough terrain.

While the fire was active throughout the day, crews were able to slow its growth, and were working to improve containment lines.

At this point, no structures are threatened, but officials said power lines are nearby.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV