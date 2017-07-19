Crews battle wildfire along Idaho 21

Crews battling the MM 15 fire along Idaho 21 north of Boise. (Photo: BLM)

BOISE - The Ada County Sheriff's Office says Idaho 21 is back open north of Boise after one lane was closed for a short time Wednesday afternoon because of a range fire.

According to the BLM, the Mile Marker 15 Fire was burning on private land between High Bridge and Hilltop. At last check the fire was about 10 acres in size, but officials said they were making good progress.

Crews make progress on the MM15 fire on HWY 21 near Hilltop. No further spread expected. Estimated containment at 8pm tonight. #BLMBDOFire pic.twitter.com/h4xIAOKRz2 — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 19, 2017

The BLM said two small fires burning close to each other were classified as one fire. One is burning a haystack. That's where most of the heat is coming from, and why it will longer for the fire to be contained.

Containment is expected at 8 p.m. Wednesday, with control estimated at 2 p.m. Thursday.

No structures are threatened. Investigators are looking into what caused the fire.

