Boise firefighters battle a fire in an apartment building Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - A Boise apartment building suffered heavy damage after flames broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Central Pointe Apartments on the 1300 block of North Hartman Street.

Ada County Dispatch tells KTVB that one person was injured and taken to the hospital, possibly with burns.

Photos from the scene show firefighters working to put out the blaze, which cause extensive damage to the building. At this point, there is no word how many apartments were damaged.

@BoiseFire crews going in to knock flare-ups down, can still see flames inside pic.twitter.com/FS5UuzqFX7 — KTVB Morgan Boydston (@KTVBMorgan) September 5, 2017

A large plume of black smoke could be seen from across the city.

