Crashes blocking eastbound I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL -- The eastbound side of Interstate 84 is completely blocked Wednesday morning after a series of car crashes in Caldwell.

All lanes headed east are shut down near Exit 27 to Centennial Boulevard.

Idaho State Police are working to clear the wrecks, but have not said when the interstate will be reopened. Traffic east of milepost 27 remains congested, due to earlier collisions.

Drivers should take another route and plan for delays. Check back for updates.

Multiple crashes are blocking traffic on I84 near Caldwell. Please use caution and leave room for emergency personnel. — Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) July 19, 2017

© 2017 KTVB-TV