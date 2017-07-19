Crashes blocking eastbound I-84 in Caldwell cleared

CALDWELL -- All lanes of Interstate 84 are back open after a series of car crashes in Caldwell.

All eastbound lanes were shut down this morning near Exit 27 to Centennial Boulevard.

Idaho State Police were called to the first wreck just after 7 a.m. Shortly before 10 a.m. ISP sent out an update saying all lanes of traffic have reopened.

No other details about the crashes have been released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Multiple crashes are blocking traffic on I84 near Caldwell. Please use caution and leave room for emergency personnel. — Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) July 19, 2017

