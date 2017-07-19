KTVB
Close

Crashes blocking eastbound I-84 in Caldwell cleared

KTVB , KTVB 10:27 AM. MDT July 19, 2017

CALDWELL -- All lanes of Interstate 84 are back open after a series of car crashes in Caldwell.

All eastbound lanes were shut down this morning near Exit 27 to Centennial Boulevard.

Idaho State Police were called to the first wreck just after 7 a.m. Shortly before 10 a.m. ISP sent out an update saying all lanes of traffic have reopened.

No other details about the crashes have been released. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories