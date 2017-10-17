Crash kills motorcyclist on Gowen Road

BOISE - Boise police are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist Tuesday on Gowen Road.

Officers were called to the crash at around 5:10 p.m. Police said the crash happened as the motorcyclist was driving west on Gowen Road and the driver of the other vehicle was getting on the westbound on-ramp to Interstate 84.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead. Police said his identity will be released by the Ada County coroner when family notifications have been made.

The driver of the other vehicle wasn't injured.

Gowen Road was closed Tuesday night between Federal Way and I-84 while officers investigated the crash. Drivers were still able to access westbound I-84

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app.

