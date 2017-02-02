GARDEN CITY - A road is closed and power is out to several businesses after a van veered off the road and hit a power pole at the corner of Glenwood and Marigold streets.

Police say a it happened just before 3:30 p.m. A detective just happened to be in the area and saw it happen.

The driver's condition is unknown at this time, but he is conscious and talking to investigators.

Power is out for some businesses along Glenwood like Mountain America Credit Union and Walmart.

Marigold Street between Riverpoint and Glenwood is blocked.

Officials say full restoration could take several hours.

Check Idaho Power's outage map here.



