Crash injures cyclist at busy Boise intersection

BOISE - Boise police are investigating a crash that injured a cyclist Tuesday afternoon.

The crash involving the cyclist and a car happened during rush hour near the intersection of Emerald and Milwaukee streets.

Boise police said both the car and the bicycle were heading eastbound on Emerald when the crash happened.

The cyclist was taken by ambulance to a Boise hospital.

As of 7:20 p.m., northbound Milwaukee was still blocked at Emerald while crews worked to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

