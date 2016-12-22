Exit 36 wreck (Photo: ACHD)

NAMPA -- A collision on Interstate 84 in Nampa is blocking lanes Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the interstate at the Franklin Boulevard exit.

The left lane of I-84 is blocked. Traffic is congested and moving slowly in the area.

Two vehicles were involved in the wreck. Idaho State Police say no one was hurt. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

Another crash past the Garrity Boulevard exit is adding tot he congestion.

