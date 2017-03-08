Cpl. Holtry to get new special needs Toyota truck

This Toyota Tundra is being specially fitted for Cpl. Kevin Holtry. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Cpl. Kevin Holtry's life will never be the same, but there are some extraordinary people in our community that are making it a little easier for him to adjust to his new life style.

From retrofitting his home to getting him a new special needs truck, Holtry is getting set up.

It's the big project. A number of organizations have come together to get Holtry and brand new dark grey Toyota Tundra.

It will be retrofitted so that it does fit him.

The driver's seat will actually be custom. The seat will be able to lift out of the truck using hand controls and come all the way down to the ground. Cpl. Holtry can then slide from his wheelchair into the driver seat and the lift will then pull the seat back into the truck.

There will also be a lift that will put his wheelchair into the back.

“The entire community the, city of Boise has been gracious enough to help out financially, and then all the other vendors, as well as Tom Scott Toyota, to put this truck together to make his life a little easier,” said Van Waggaman with Tom Scott Toyota.

They've also put in leather seats that will allow Cpl. Holtry to be able to slide across much easier.

Many organizations have donated their time and money to make this truck happen for Cpl. Holtry.

Cpl. Holtry does know that he's getting the truck, but hasn't seen it just yet, it's not quite finished. They were just putting in the leather seats while we were there today. It is expected to be completed sometime next week.

© 2017 KTVB-TV