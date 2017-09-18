Cowboy Ninja competes in ‘American Ninja Warrior' finals tonight

Cowboy Ninja Lance Pekus (Photo: NBC)

BOISE - The Cowboy Ninja from Salmon, Idaho will take on the second stage of finals on "American Ninja Warrior."

Lance Peekus finished the first round of finals with the fastest time out of all of the ninjas.

But tonight, he takes on the most challenging obstacle course ever.

If he makes it past this round, Peekus will move on to the next stage of finals.

You can cheer on our local Cowboy Ninja tonight at 7 p.m. on KTVB. It is the season finale.

Lance will also be in Boise this Thursday, at the FitOne Healthy Living Expo at the Idaho Beef Council booth.

