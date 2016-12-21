Deadly mobile home fire (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

MOUNTAIN HOME -- The Elmore County Coroner has released the names of a man and woman found dead inside a burned-out mobile home Monday morning.

Fidel Ramirez, 33, and Elisabet Pedroza, 34, perished in the fire, which started before 2 a.m. at their mobile home off of Northwest Lancaster. The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

Coroner Jerry Rost said the pair died of smoke inhalation, and ruled the deaths accidental. He told KTVB he did not do an autopsy on either Pedroza or Ramirez because it was "obvious what they died from."

Police previously said they did not suspect foul play in the deaths.

Investigators determined the fire started on the living room couch after smoking material was improperly disposed of. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said the two victims are believed to have been the only people inside the house at the time.

Three children also lived in the home, but were not home the morning of the fire.

