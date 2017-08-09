Coroner releases identity of man found dead in canal

A body was found in this Boise canal Tuesday morning. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - The Ada County coroner has released the identity of a man whose body was found in a canal near Glenwood and State streets Tuesday morning.

Coroner Dotti Owens says an autopsy has been completed on 45-year-old Kevin Self of Garden City. The cause of death is still undetermined, pending toxicology results which could take several weeks. Foul play is not suspected.

Officers tell us that the man's body was spotted floating in the water behind Albertsons around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The Boise Fire Department was called out and removed the body from the canal. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it is too early to determine how long the body has been in the water. The case remains under investigation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV