Coroner identifies man who died in Boise canal crash

BOISE - The Ada County coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a single-car crash on State Street Saturday morning.

Coroner Dottie Owens says 28-year-old Timothy Polston of Meridian died from blunt force trauma.

Boise Police officers found Polston's vehicle in a canal just before 7 a.m. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Polston was the only person in the vehicle.

Police say Polston was westbound on State Street when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and crashed.

Owens says the manner of death has been ruled an accident.

The Boise Police Department says the crash investigation is ongoing, but preliminary information suggests slick road conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

