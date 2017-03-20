Coroner identifies man shot by police after killing dog in foothills

Benjamin C. Barnes (Photo: Ada County Sheriff's Office)

BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed by police after threatening hikers and dogs in the Boise foothills Saturday.

Benjamin C. Barnes, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Barnes was hit a total of two times by officers' bullets, Coroner Dotti Owens said.

Police say Barnes was threatening people and their pets with a gun in the Hulls Gulch area before the shooting started late Saturday morning. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones said a hiker's dog was shot and killed.

When officers reached Barnes, he started shooting at them, Bones said. Six officers returned fire, and Barnes died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Police and witnesses say the man was particularly upset by people with dogs, but a motive for his behavior is unclear. Also unknown is whether he is originally from the Treasure Valley area.

Barnes has only a minimal criminal record, with a misdemeanor conviction for hunting or fishing without a license in 2009 and another misdemeanor conviction for damaging a riparian area in 2015.

He was released after the second conviction after just one day in jail. Conditions of his release included that he could not sleep or camp on the Greenbelt or adjoining area in Garden City, suggesting he may have been homeless at that time.

The coroner's office said leads to locate Barnes' family have been exhausted, and they as anyone who has information about his family to call 208-287-5556.

Barnes had no tattoos or piercings, the coroner's office said.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force.

