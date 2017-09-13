Control tower from Idaho helping Irma recovery effort

437th Airlift Wng C-17 Globemaster III crewmembers traveled to Mountain Home AFB and worked with the 366th Logistics Readiness Squadron to transport a mobile air traffic control tower to the Caribbean islands that were affected by Hurricane Irma. (Photo: Senior Airman Citiyah Burton)

MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE - A piece of equipment from Boise is helping the hurricane recovery effort in the Caribbean.

The U.S. military is helping out with Hurricane Irma recovery efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Marines are helping clean up debris, and the Air Force dropped off supplies at the St. Thomas International Airport.

"We're delivering (an air traffic control tower) into the Virgin Islands because I guess theirs was destroyed enough where they actually need another one," Capt. Scott Szalejko with the 15th Airlift Squadron said. "So, we're delivering the only one in the United States to go help out the Virgin Islands."

The goal is to get the airport up and running so commercial flights can get people on and off the island.

