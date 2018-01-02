Winning numbers for the $1,000,000 Idaho Raffle

Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle logo (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers of its $1,000,000 Raffle on KTVB Tuesday night.

The $1,000,000 winning number is: 1 1 9 6 6 4

In addition to the top prize, the Lottery also announced the two $10,000 prize winning numbers from this year’s game. They are:

0 9 5 4 0 7

0 9 2 2 0 8

For all prizes, players can check their tickets here, or call the Idaho Lottery Winning Numbers Hotline at 208-334-4656, or visit an Idaho Lottery retail location.

Now in its 11th year, the Lottery sold all of its 250,000 available raffle tickets. Each ticket cost $10.

The Lottery urges everyone holding winning raffle tickets to sign the back and keep them in a safe place until claiming their prize at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise.

All 6,928 winning numbers will be listed sequentially by prize category and available for download in pdf format on the Idaho Lottery's website.



© 2018 KTVB-TV