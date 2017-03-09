Trip to the bank leads to winning lottery ticket

James Johnson holds his winning check. (Photo: Idaho Lottery)

BOISE - A recent trip to the bank got a lot richer for James Johnson.

The Boise man was driving past the Jacksons on Overland and Maple Grove, but suddenly decided to turn around and go back to the store where he bought two Big Money scratch tickets.

“I just had a weird feeling,” explained Johnson. “I just happened to be in the right place at exactly the right time. I really don’t believe it.”

The second ticket he bought turned out to be worth $175,000. After verifying with the store it was a big winner, Johnson drove to the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise to collect his winnings.

“I’ve played the Lottery since it began,” said Johnson. “How lucky can one guy be? This is once in a lifetime!”

After leaving the Idaho Lottery, Johnson said he was headed back to the back to deposit the winning check.

