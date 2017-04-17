Solar eclipse inspires new scratch ticket for Idaho Lottery

The Idaho Lottery was created in 1989. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Lottery is the latest group to cater to the growing popularity of this summer's total solar eclipse on Aug. 21.

Lottery officials announced Monday that they plan on commemorating the event by launching a new scratch game called "Eclipse Cash."

Idaho Lottery Director says that the new $5 game is a thematically timely ticket that carries two top prizes of $50,000.

The "Great American Eclipse" will cross over Idaho, with some of the best viewing spots expected to take place on the eastern half of the state - a region that could see as many as 500,000 visitors to watch the first total solar eclipse from the mainland U.S. in nearly four decades.

