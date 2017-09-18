Powerball ticket worth $200K sold in Ada County

Powerball ticket. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Check those Powerball tickets!

Idaho Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in Ada County matched all five of the first numbers from Saturday night's draw and is worth $2 million.

The winning numbers were 17, 18, 24, 25, 31 and the Powerball was 24.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. "Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers, and also has the PowerPlay feature, which makes it a $2 million winner."

Including the $2 million winning ticket, Lottery officials say there were over 5,200 winning Powerball tickets in Idaho from Saturday night's draw.

The big winner has 180 days to claim their prize from Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.





