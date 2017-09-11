Powerball ticket worth $100K sold in E. Idaho

A Powerball ticket is sold in Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

Check those Powerball tickets!

Idaho Lottery officials say a Powerball ticket sold in eastern Idaho is worth $100,000!

The winning told was sold in Bannock County for Saturday night’s draw. It matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. This ticket also had PowerPlay, doubling the prize and making it a $100,000 winner.

The winning numbers were 06, 20, 29, 57, 59, and the Powerball was 22.

"We often see players who believe they didn’t win because they did not match all the numbers to win the jackpot. In Idaho alone on Powerball, we had 4,673 winning tickets worth a total of $125,963 in other prizes,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director."

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their lottery tickets prior to presenting them for payment.

The $100,000 winner has 180 days to claim their prize from the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

© 2017 KTVB-TV