Close Powerball drawing Powerball 12-21-2016 KTVB 9:15 PM. MST December 21, 2016 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Powerball drawings are broadcast on Idaho's Very Own 24/7 every Wednesday and Saturday night at 8:59 p.m. Copyright 2016 KTVB CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Former BPD officer and wife charged with grand theft Lights for families affected by suicide Capitol Christmas Tree completes cross-country journey "It was surreal:" Idaho man on meeting Castro Snowmaking in full swing at Bogus Basin BSU goes down in last regular season game Man attempts to ambush police officer Where's Larry? NW Pets More Stories Mountain Home mom, boyfriend charged with abusing baby Dec 22, 2016, 11:10 a.m. Boise man receives Carnegie Medal for heroic act Dec 21, 2016, 9:31 p.m. Camas County updates zoning to allow Bruce Willis' airstrip Dec 22, 2016, 12:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs