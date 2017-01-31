Ketchum man wins $200K on Merry Millions scratch game

A Ketchum man has won a second big prize from the Idaho Lottery in less than a year.
Patrick Cox stopped at the Albertsons in Hailey on his way to work today and bought a few Merry Millions scratch tickets. One of them was worth the game’s top prize of $200,000.
Cox quickly postponed his business meetings for the day and drove to the lottery offices in Boise to collect his winnings.
“I know the odds on the games, I see who has won recently on the website; you just have to be smart about the game you’re playing and believe you can win,” said Cox.
Last April, Cox won $56,177 playing Idaho Jackpot.
“I feel very fortunate for winning. I’m going to bless a lot of people with this win,” he said.
The Idaho Lottery says this is the final top prize on the holiday-themed game Merry Millions. The game has officially ended.
(© 2017 KTVB)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs