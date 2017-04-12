Idaho Lottery announces St. Patrick's Day Raffle winners

BOISE - Idaho Lottery officials on Wednesday announced the winning ticket numbers for the St. Patrick's Day Raffle, including the $100,000 top prize.

The raffle, which sold out its 50,000 available tickets in just 22 days, features a total of more than 6,800 winning ticket numbers, the most ever awarded by any of the Lottery's raffle games, officials said.

The winner number for the $100,000 prize is:

0 2 8 3 2 5

In addition to the top prize, the Idaho Lottery also released the numbers for ten $1,000 prizes:

0 0 9 4 7 9

0 4 9 8 6 3

0 3 1 8 6 4

0 4 5 4 0 9

0 1 6 1 6 9

0 1 7 5 7 2

0 4 3 9 8 6

0 4 7 1 6 5

0 1 5 1 9 1

0 3 8 4 7 0

The rest of the prizes range from $15 to $50. Players can check their tickets at idaholottery.com, by calling the Lottery's hotline at (208) 334-4656, by using the Check-a-Ticket app, or by visiting any Idaho Lottery retailer.

All winners have 180 days to claim their prize. The $100,000 winner and the ten $1,000 prizes must be claimed at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise. All other prizes may be claimed at any Idaho Lottery retail location.

Officials say the raffle raised about $185,000 for Idaho public schools and the Permanent Building Fund.



