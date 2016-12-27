Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle sold out

Logo for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle (Photo: Idaho Lottery)

BOISE – Idaho Lottery officials announced today that the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is sold out.

The 250,000th and last ticket was purchased on the evening of Dec. 23.

That means someone will be ringing in the New Year as a millionaire.

Nearly 20% of the tickets were sold in the last seven days of sales. It marks the ninth time the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has sold out.

“We would like to say thank you to all our players and retail partners for their participation since the Raffle went on sales, and especially during the past week,” said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. “Someone right now is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000. All players holding an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle ticket should sign the back and keep it in a safe place until the winning numbers are announced in early January.”

The winning Raffle numbers will be announced live on KTVB/KTFT News Channel 7 on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:59 p.m. MT.

We will also post all the winning numbers on our website KTVB.COM immediately after the drawing.

In addition to the top prize of $1,000,000, there are two $10,000 prizes, 500 prizes of $250, and 6,200 prizes of $25.

The sale of Raffle tickets generated over $800,000 for Idaho public schools and the Permanent Building Fund.

