Emmett man claims $200,000 lottery prize

Robert Johnson (Photo: Idaho Lottery)

BOISE - An Emmett man is $200,000 richer after a stop at his local market.

Robert Johnson went to Don's Market to buy some gas and other items. While at the store, he decided to play a new Idaho Lottery scratch game, Regal Riches.

“I’d won $100 on the game already a couple of times, but didn’t buy one right then,” explained Johnson. “I walked out of the store, then thought about it, turned around and went back in and bought one.”

That was a fortunate decision for Johnson.

“I saw the stack of money bills symbols, and the $200,000 prize under it. My heart started pounding. I didn’t believe it. I even looked at it real close without my glasses to be sure,” said Johnson.

Johnson claimed his prize Tuesday afternoon at the Lottery offices in Boise.

He said he plans to invest his winnings.

Johnson is the third winner from Emmett to claim a prize of $200,000 in Idaho Lottery history.

