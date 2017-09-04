Construction worker claims $200K lottery prize

Zane Powell (Photo: Idaho Lottery)

A Rexburg man has won $200,000 on the Powerball game.

Zane Powell purchased the winning ticket from the Valley Country Store in Jerome for the August 30th drawing. That’s the same drawing that a Massachusetts woman won the $758.7 Powerball jackpot.

Idaho Lottery officials say Powell nearly tossed out his tickets without checking them when he heard the big jackpot was won in another state.

“I don’t play very often,” admitted Powell. “I had all these tickets laying in a pile and was going to throw them away, but then thought maybe I ought to check them. The winning one said to claim at the Lottery so I hurried here.”

Powell says he did not know how much he’d won until arriving at the Idaho Lottery offices in Boise Thursday afternoon. That’s when he learned his Powerball ticket was worth $200,000.

“Is that how much it is?” inquired Powell, who was working construction in Jerome when he bought his ticket. “That’s going to make for a nice vacation next winter.”

Lottery officials are urging players to check their tickets. The holder of a $50,000 Powerball winner from last week has yet to claim their prize.



