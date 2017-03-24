Boise man delays trip to Nevada after lottery win

BOISE - John Tucher was headed to Nevada when he stopped at the Maverik Store on Karcher Road in Nampa to buy three scratch tickets for the game High Stakes Casino.

Turns out that purchase was pretty lucky for the Boise man.

“I had no idea that I had the winning ticket,” said Tucher. “It wasn’t until I scanned them using the Check-A-Ticket app that I knew I had won, but I didn’t know how much.”

His winning ticket was worth $200,000.

Turner delayed his trip and returned to the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise to claim his prize.

“I didn’t want to drive to Nevada with that big of a winning ticket,” confessed Tucher.

Tucher said he plans to use his winnings to support his family and he might get his dream car.

The Idaho Lottery reports this is the fifth, six-figure winning lottery ticket sold at this Maverik store.



Previous winners include $200,000 and $600,000 Powerball wins in 2008, an Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle win in 2010, and a $250,000 Mega Millions winner in 2012.

© 2017 KTVB-TV