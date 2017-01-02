$1M Raffle ticket drawing on Thursday, not tonight says Idaho Lottery

Idaho Lottery officials say the announcement of the $1,000,000 Raffle number will be held on Channel 7 on Jan. 5 at 9:59 MT.

BOISE – There's been some confusion about when the winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle will be announced.

We received calls from viewers asking why the Raffle tickets have two draw dates on them. Idaho Lottery spokesman David Workman told KTVB that the Jan. 5 date is the correct one.

Monday, January 2, is a holiday that is being observed and state government offices, including the Idaho Lottery are closed today.

About a week ago, the Idaho Lottery announced that all 250,000 tickets for the Idaho Raffle had been sold.

That means someone will in the new year as a millionaire. Players are encouraged to sign the back of their tickets.

Officially, the winning Raffle numbers will be announced live on KTVB/KTFT News Channel 7 on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 9:59 p.m. MT.

We will also post all the winning numbers on KTVB.COM immediately following the drawing.

