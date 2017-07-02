$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Idaho

Powerball (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - One lucky person purchased a winning $1,000,000 Powerball ticket in Idaho, lottery officials announced on Sunday.

The ticket for Saturday night's draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 19, 42, 45, 48, 53, and the Powerball was 16.

"We are encouraging everyone who played Powerball for last night's draw to check their tickets carefully for winners," said Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson. "Too often we see players not match the Powerball and think they do not have a winning ticket. In this case, the ticket matched all five of the first numbers and is worth $1 million."

In addition to the million dollar winning ticket, officials said there more than 5,200 winning Powerball tickets Idaho from Saturday night's draw. Check your numbers here.

With no nationwide jackpot winner, the estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is now $121 million.

The $1 million winner has 180 days to claim their prize from the Idaho Lottery headquarters in Boise.

