Congolese refugee arrives in Boise just before ban

Bahati Sudjonga, holding an American flag, is embraced after arriving in the Boise Airport Thursday night, (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE -- One of the last refugees to arrive in Boise before the U.S. refugee resettlement program is halted stepped off a plane at the Boise Airport Thursday night.

Nineteen-year-old Bahati Sudjonga, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, spent years in a refugee camp in Uganda before being reunited with his brother and sister in the City of Trees.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week suspending the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halting the admission of Syrian refugees indefinitely, and barring residents from seven predominantly-Muslim countries - Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen - for three months.

Bahati, whose name means "lucky" in Swahili, received a warm welcome from his family, Boise Mayor Dave Bieter and hundreds of supporters. As onlookers cheered, Bahati's brother Maki Sudjonga embraced him, then hoisted him onto his back and ran with him around the airport.

Draped in a wreath of flowers, Bahati knelt on the airport floor and raised his arms to the sky.

Through a translator, the teenager said he had started the refugee resettlement process years ago, but had only learned he would be admitted into the U.S. five months ago. He was the last refugee to be brought to Boise through the International Rescue Committee before the ban goes into effect.

"I feel like I'm lucky and I'm also happy about it," he said. "To be a citizen, that's my first goal. To go to school, and also to find a job."

Bahati's 22-year-old brother, who was resettled in Boise last year, said he was overjoyed to learn they would be reunited.

"I want to celebrate," Maki said at the airport."I'm happy today to hear my brother is coming, so I'm happy, I thank God too."

Mayor Bieter presented Bahati with a signed copy of Boise's "Welcoming City" resolution. The city council on Tuesday night unanimously backed the proclamation declaring Boise's pledge to act as community of refuge for those fleeing violence and persecution.

"That's the kind of city we are, that's the kind of city we want to keep being," he said. "Welcome, we're with you, we're your friends, and we hope you have a great time here. We're here to help in any way we can."

