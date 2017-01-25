Concerned neighbors weigh in on aircraft noise

DNL 65+ dB map of Boise Airport noise impacts (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE -- Noise at the Boise Airport is an issue garnering even more attention now that Gowen Field is on the short list for the F-35 fighter jet program.

On Wednesday evening, the airport held an open house where people could learn about their noise compatibility program and let officials know what they want to see happen.

It was a full house inside the River Room at the airport as people who live nearby gave their take on noise issues. Many people turned out to learn about the Part 150 Study and how the airport plans to minimize impacts on the community.

MORE: Boise Airport meeting grows heated over noise issues

The Part 150 Study is a voluntary program where airports submit to the Federal Aviation Administration for acceptance of the airport's noise contours and approval of the airport's program. The Part 150 document can include two components: Noise Exposure Maps (existing and future conditions) and Noise Compatibility Program (noise abatement measures, land use measures, continuing program measures).

Others came out in force to protest the potential basing of F-35 fighter aircraft at Gowen Field, saying that would add to noise pollution and decrease people's quality of life.

There is no question about it: Noise from aircraft can impact anyone close by. Hence why the airport did their noise study in 2015.

"This study looked at 2015 with A-10's and looked at 2020 with F-15's," Boise Airport Marketing Manager Sean Briggs said. "The study only looks five years into the future and we knew there would be no way F-35's would be based here by 2020 [if Gowen Field is picked by the U.S. Air Force]."

The study, however, contains numbers concerning to Boiseans. Based on Boise Airport data, there are currently nearly 100 homes within the DNL 65+ dB impacted by noise.

"Due mainly to transient F-15 planes that come and go," concerned Boise resident John Glerum told KTVB. "The airport and city have projected that by the year 2020 that number of homes will grow to 419 homes."

This open house was to get feedback on their noise compatibility program.

"Part of that program, the FAA approved a bunch of land use abatement measures and so we're asking input from the public which abatement measures mean the most to them."

Those abatement measures are land use measures, such as re-zoning certain areas around the airport, insulating houses if they fall in the noise exposure contour, starting a system that would monitor noise, or even voluntarily acquiring homes in that area.

"Now, what doesn't make sense is that the city isn't considering some viable alternatives," Glerum added. "It's incomprehensible."

Alternatives that many neighbors can get behind include re-locating military aircraft to Mountain Home, pursuing non-fighter military aircraft at Gowen Field, and extending the third south runway.

Airport Director Rebecca Hupp says they've already started phase one of a third runway.

"We have a third runway in our master plan and we're looking at ways of funding it and determining what the trade-offs would be if we built that."

Hupp says the city and residents are in favor of that option because it would alleviate a lot of the noise that makes homes not compatible with airport operations.

"We're in favor of developing the third runway. It's a question of timing and funding. But I think it would benefit the airport, the region, neighbors, the entire city if we were able to develop that," Hupp said.

"I just came to listen and learn and see what the mode of operation was going to be for the meeting and I'm very disappointed," Glerum addded.

Boise Airport officials knew people would come with questions about the possible basing of F-35's at Gowen Field, so they had Idaho Air National Guardsmen answering those questions.

Idaho is one of five sites nationwide being considered, and if it is narrowed down to the top four, an Environmental Impact Study would have to be done that will include feedback from the public.

Airport officials want to note that it is not up to the city of Boise to determine whether Gowen will be the site of military flying missions.

Copyright 2016 KTVB