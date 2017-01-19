Concerned about flooding? Free sandbags available in Ada County

Free sandbags are available at a number of locations around Ada County. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Recent snowfall combined with rain and warmer temperatures has created the real threat of flooding throughout the Treasure Valley.

If you are struggling to keep the waters at bay around your home, sandbags may be the solution. Ada County is offering up free sandbags at a number of locations. The only stipulations are that you must bring your own shovel, and fill the bags yourself.

There is a limit of 10 bags per household, and the county says they are only to be used for property protection and nuisance flooding.

Here are the sandbag distribution sites and additional information:

-Expo Idaho, Garden City: Sandbags available sunrise to sunset in west parking lot off Glenwood

-Barber Park, Boise: Sandbags available sunrise to sunset

-Meridian Public Safety Training Center: 1223 East Watertower Lane, Meridian; Available Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; residents will need to bring their own shovels

-Kuna Fire Station #1: 150 W. Boise Street, Kuna

-Eagle Fire Station #1: 966 Iron Eagle Drive, Eagle; Shovels are available on site.

-Star Fire Protection District: 10831 W. State Street, Star; Sand and bags are available after 5 p.m. Thursday

