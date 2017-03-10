KTVB
Close

Complaint filed against judge in locker room assault case

Associated Press , KTVB 6:25 AM. MST March 10, 2017

DIETRICH, Idaho (AP) - The panel that disciplines judges in Idaho says it will investigate a complaint filed against the judge who sentenced a teen to probation for sexually assaulting a high school football teammate.

The Times-News reports that the Idaho Judicial Council received a verified complaint against Fifth District Judge Randy Stoker earlier this month. Stoker has been criticized by some who believe a sentence for John R.K. Howard was too lenient and that the judge failed to recognize the racial implications of the case.

Howard, who is white, was one of three defendants charged with assaulting a disabled black teen in the locker room of southern Idaho high school in 2015.

Caldwell teacher Monica Ryan, who started an online petition calling for Stoker's removal from the bench, filed the complaint.

Copyright 2017 KTVB

KTVB

Dietrich town hall aimed at finding solutions

KTVB

AG defends handling of Dietrich locker room case

KTVB

Judicial Council: No complaints against judge in Dietrich case

KTVB

Judge: Dietrich locker room assault not motivated by race

KTVB

Dietrich assault sentence 'a slap in the face,' victim's mother says

KTVB

NAACP calls for independent investigation in Dietrich assault case

KTVB

Sentence handed down in Dietrich High School assault

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories