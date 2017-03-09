YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon scheduled for May 20

BOISE - The YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Marathon, presented by the Idaho Potato Commission, will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017. The marathon is a fun full marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K course along the Boise greenbelt. All courses are flat and fast! This marathon can be used to qualify for the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Race Start Times

Marathon and Half Marathons begin at 7:00 a.m.

5K and 10K starts at 10:00 a.m.

YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Expo & Packet Pick-Up

Date: May 19, 2017 from 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

The YMCA Famous Idaho Potato Expo at The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd, Boise, is the place to pick up your race number and more.

The Expo offers a fun family environment with all kinds of exciting activities to check out. Plus, a pre-race buffet will be available from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm for athletes and their families. Runners need a nutritious and delicious meal before a big run! Tickets are $10 during online registrations and $12 the day of.



Team Participants

Get a group together from your office, school, church, family, or just a group of friends! Forming a team is a great way to take a step toward healthy living, and helps to build a network of people to encourage you in your fitness goals. Teams need to consist of 10 or more people. All team members will race under the same team name, but may complete different distances. Team participants can register online. Just ask all team members to enter your team name and team captain's name online to get the team rate.



For information on registration, click here.

Copyright 2017 KTVB