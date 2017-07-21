United Way's Flapjack Feed Fundraiser set for August 10

(Photo: Chad Case, Chad Case)

BOISE - The United Way will kick off its annual fundraising campaign with hearty food, fun and awesome raffle prizes.

The annual Flapjack Feed community breakfast will take place Thursday, August 10 from 7:30 am – 10:00 am at the Basque Block in Boise.

With a suggested donation of $7, you can fill up on flapjacks, potatoes, eggs, fruit, coffee, juice and tea.

Volunteers will be selling raffle tickets for a variety of items including two roundtrip airfare tickets on Alaska Airlines and tickets to a Boise State football game, along with a football autographed by former Bronco standout quarterback and current Dallas Cowboy Kellen Moore. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. A full list of prizes is available at UnitedWayTV.org .

Proceeds from the Flapjack Feed support United Way’s Community Fund, which stays locally to fund programs that help children and families in the area of health, education, and financial stability.

For more information, click here.

