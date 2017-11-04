Trees to the Rescue helps support people in need in the Treasure Valley

brmtrees13 (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Plan to start the Christmas season with a beautiful, fresh tree from the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ tree lot. Your purchase provides much needed support to homeless and hungry men, women and children in the Treasure Valley. The Christmas Tree lots open on Black Friday and will remain open until December 18 or when trees sell out.

Locations and Hours:

Boise

Boise Rescue Mission Ministry Center

308 S. 24th St., Boise on the corner of Fairview Avenue and 24th Street

Hours: Monday-Friday 4-7pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm, Sundays 12-7pm

Nampa

The Rescue Mission Thrift Store

1215 12th St. South

Hours: Monday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturdays 10am-6pm, Closed Sundays



For more information call 343-2389 or visit the Boise Rescue Mission.

