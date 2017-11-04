Trees to the Rescue helps support people in need in the Treasure Valley

BOISE - Plan to start the Christmas season with a beautiful, fresh tree from the Boise Rescue Mission Ministries’ tree lot. Your purchase provides much needed support to homeless and hungry men, women and children in the Treasure Valley. The Christmas Tree lots open on Black Friday and will remain open until December 18 or when trees sell out.
Locations and Hours:
Boise
Boise Rescue Mission Ministry Center
308 S. 24th St., Boise on the corner of Fairview Avenue and 24th Street
Hours: Monday-Friday 4-7pm, Saturdays 10am-7pm, Sundays 12-7pm
Nampa
The Rescue Mission Thrift Store
1215 12th St. South
Hours: Monday-Friday 11am-6pm, Saturdays 10am-6pm, Closed Sundays
For more information call 343-2389 or visit the Boise Rescue Mission.
