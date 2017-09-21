The Onward Shay! Ruby Red Running Shoes Giveaway





The Onward Shay! Boise Marathon returns to the streets of Boise on October 29, 2017. KTVB is a gold sponsor and to celebrate, we're partnering with Onward Shay! to give away 7 pairs of Brooks running shoes with free race registration for the marathon, half-marathon, 10k or 5k race. We'll randomly draw 7 lucky winners - one each day from September 21 to September 27. Enter here and click your heels three times. Good luck!

Learn more about the Onward Shay! Boise Marathon at onwardshay.com





© 2017 KTVB-TV