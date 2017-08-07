The 2017 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is coming!

The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns to Boise August 30 through September 3, 2017.

For five days, balloon pilots and crews from across the nation will gather in Boise's Ann Morrison Park, bringing the excitement and beauty of hot air balloon flight to Boise's morning skies.

The event begins on Wednesday, August 30 with Kids' Day. Children will have a chance to take a short flight in a tethered balloon and pose for photos inside a balloon basket.

Thursday through Sunday, 30 to 50 balloons will inflate and lift from the park, weather permitting.

On Friday, August 31 the Night Glow Spectacular illuminates Ann Morrison Park beginning at dusk. Admission is free for all events.

Here are a few KTVB staff recommendations for your best experience at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic:

Parking is limited in Ann Morrison Park, so plan extra time for parking and walking.

Dress warmly! Temperatures can be chilly at dawn.

Grasses in the park can be dewy in the morning. Wear waterproof shoes to keep your feet dry and comfortable.

Bring your own blankets and chairs for comfortable seating.

Bring your own food and beverage. We recommend coffee, hot cocoa, and donuts.

Take lots of photos! The morning light and colorful balloons create a photographer's paradise.

Consider leaving your pets at home. The crowded conditions are not ideal, the noise of the burners may startle them and dogs can't see all the colors anyway.

Remember that balloon pilots can only fly when weather conditions are favorable. KTVB Meteorologists Larry Gebert and Jim Duthie will monitor weather each morning and brief the pilots. Occasionally conditions are not safe for flight and launch must be canceled.

KTVB is pleased to sponsor the 2017 Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. Learn more at spiritofboise.com.

© 2017 KTVB-TV