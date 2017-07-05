Stampede for the Cure Helps Local Women Get Mammograms

stampede for the cure 3 (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - Stampede for the Cure has been helping Treasure Valley women since 2006 and has raised $500,000 for this important, life-saving effort.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women.

Each year it is estimated that over 220,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die.

The Snake River Stampede and KTVB invites you to wear pink to the “Stampede for the Cure” on Wednesday, July 19. Check out the Stampede for the Cure Facebook page or website for more information.

© 2017 KTVB-TV