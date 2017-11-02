KTVB
Share the joy of reading with a child this holiday season

KTVB 12:20 PM. MDT November 02, 2017

BOISE--This holiday season share the joy of reading with a child by donating a new book to Operation Wish Book.

Now through November 24th you can donate new books at these locations:

  • Any elementary, junior high, or high school in the Boise School District
  • KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7

Cash donations can be dropped off or mailed to:  Boise School District, 8169 W. Victory Road, Boise, ID 83709

Books will be distributed through The Salvation Army.

Copyright 2016 KTVB


