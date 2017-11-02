Share the joy of reading with a child this holiday season

BOISE--This holiday season share the joy of reading with a child by donating a new book to Operation Wish Book.
Now through November 24th you can donate new books at these locations:
- Any elementary, junior high, or high school in the Boise School District
- KTVB Idaho's News Channel 7
Cash donations can be dropped off or mailed to: Boise School District, 8169 W. Victory Road, Boise, ID 83709
Books will be distributed through The Salvation Army.
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs