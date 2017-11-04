Scouts collect tons of food for Idahoans in need

(Photo: Photo courtesy of Idaho Foodbank)

BOISE - The Idaho Foodbank estimates that 232,000 people in Idaho, including more than 76,000 children, are “food insecure” – they’re not sure where their next meal is coming from.

With help from local Boy Scouts, people across Idaho stepped up to help address that need in Scouting For Food, the second-largest annual food drive in the state.

Scouts spent hours on Saturday picking up food donations, which had been placed in bags that were distributed to thousands of homes ahead of the collection day.

A preliminary count announced Saturday afternoon indicates that 126,000 pounds of food were donated in Boise and surrounding areas that are part of the Boy Scouts Ore-Idaho Council. The counting is not over.

If you did not have your food picked up, you can call Curtis Conde with the Boy Scouts of America at (208) 830-2553.

