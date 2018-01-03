Registration for free financial conference for women opens January 4

BOISE - The 18th Annual Smart Women, Smart Money financial conference will be held Friday, February 16 from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm at the Boise Centre. This free, extraordinary, all-day event is packed with the information and motivation you need to propel you into the world of “Smart Money”!

Join host, State Treasurer Ron Crane, Conference Coach, Nicole Sherman, and Keynote Speaker Candace Payne at this financial conference which will feature sessions where women can learn about budgeting, debt reduction, starting a business, investing, retirement, and more. The conference will also include a free breakfast and lunch.

Please register early; this conference will fill up quickly. For more information and to register, click here.



