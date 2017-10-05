Red Ribbon Rally Celebrates It's 29th Year in Boise!

Red Ribbon Rally (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Approximately 1,000 Treasure Valley youth will join state and city officials at the Idaho State Capitol on Monday, October 23rd, 2017, from 12:00 noon – 1:00 p.m., for the 29th annual Red Ribbon Week Rally. The event, sponsored by DrugFree Idaho, Inc., is held every year to encourage students to live drug-free and pursue their Natural Highs such as a sport, activity, or art form.

Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the country. Formally designated as Red Ribbon Week in 1988, this annual event serves as a channel for communities and individuals to engage in drug education and prevention and make a personal commitment to a healthy and drug-free life. The theme of Red Ribbon Week for 2017 is “What’s Your Natural High”.

DrugFree Idaho, Inc. is a non-profit organization working to promote healthy lifestyles in a drug-free culture within our schools, workplaces and communities.

There is no cost for this event. Community members are welcome to attend. For more information, click here.

