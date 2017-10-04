KTVB
Rake Up Boise will help seniors and disabled persons on November 11

KTVB 3:39 PM. MDT October 04, 2017

BOISE – The 32nd annual Rake Up Boise will take place Saturday, November 11.  Volunteers will rake the leaves of over 900 homeowners. 

Homeowner Applicants:

If you are a senior or disabled person living in Ada County and need a little help raking your leaves, sign up for Rake Up Boise.  The deadline to sign up is October 20.  For sign-up information, click here.

Volunteer Teams:

Want to grab a rake, join your friends, and help someone in need?  Then sign up for NeighborWorks 32nd annual Rake Up Boise.  The registration deadline for volunteers is October 20.  Form a team and sign up today for Rake Up Boise.  For volunteer information, click here.

Buy A Bundle:

You can help a neighbor in need, spruce up our community, and have a chance to win some valuable prizes.  Simply buy a bundle of leaf bags for NeighborWorks Boise’s Rake Up Boise.  Each bundle you buy helps clear the leaves for someone who need help and get syou one raffle ticket for a chance to win one of three great prizes. 

For more information on Rake Up Boise and other services NeighborWorks offers, click here.

