Paint The Town™ will help revitalize neighborhoods on June 10

BOISE, Idaho -- Paint The Town™, a NeighborWorks program, has been lending a hand to our senior and disabled neighbors for 35 years. This year’s event takes place on June 10. Paint the Town gives residents a newly painted home that enables them to remain in their home longer and revitalizes the neighborhood in which they live. Every June hundreds of volunteers form teams and paint these houses.

Nominate Someone in Need

Does your house need painted or do you know someone in need?

Volunteer to Help

Would you like to volunteer to Paint the Town?

Make a Donation

Your contribution helps purchase paint and supplies to spruce up homes for our low-income, senior and disabled neighbors who can neither afford nor physically manage routine home maintenance.

For more information on Paint the Town and other services NeighborWorks offers

