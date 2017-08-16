Move for fun and get fit for life with FitOne

BOISE – Move for fun, get fit for life! The 2017 FitOne event happens September 21 - 23.

The three day event includes 5K, 10K, and half marathon races. There will also be nutrition demonstrations, health screenings, food and entertainment, and many exhibits focused on overall health and well-being. All fundraising from the event benefits St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise.

Healthy Business Challenge

Local companies are invited to join in friendly competition while promoting health, fitness and corporate camaraderie. Registration deadline to set up a Healthy Business Challenge team is August 31. Team member registration ends at midnight on September 10.

Individual participants can create a personal or team fundraising page to donate to St. Luke's Children's Hospital.

You can also join KTVB's Team7! All members of Team 7 will receive a fun gift.

Register here and pick up your packet at the FitOne Expo on Thursday, September 21 from 12:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday, September 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Boise Centre, 850 Front Street.

The mission statement of FitOne is to build healthier communities through fun, active living. "Being fit is not a destination; it is a way of life, and through FitOne our VISION is to inspire families to come to the starting line every September and encourage progressive steps in a healthy direction throughout the year."

RACES ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

5K

FitOne offers several 5K waves starting at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Idaho Statehouse at the intersection of Capitol Boulevard and Bannock Street on Saturday, September 23. You must be at the start wave by 9 a.m. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

Red Wave: Competitive Run

Green Wave: Competitive Stroller Division

Fit & Fun Blue Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk - No Wheels

Fit & Fun Purple Wave: Non-Competitive Run or Walk – No Wheels

Family Orange Wave: Family/Stroller/All Wheels Division

10K

The FitOne 10K also begins in downtown Boise. The start signal is at 7:30 a.m. Participants need to be at their assigned corral by 7:20 a.m. Strollers are allowed. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

Half Marathon

The FitOne half marathon starts at Capitol and Bannock at 7:15 a.m. Participants need to be in place by 7:00 a.m. Strollers and walkers are welcome, but strollers will be moved to the last start corral for safety reasons. The course will reopen to traffic at 11:00 a.m. After 11:00 am participants still on the course will be asked to move to the sidewalks. The race ends in Ann Morrison Park.

COST, RACE PACKETS, FINISH FESTIVAL & AWARDS

Race registration cost ranges from $30 to $50 depending on age and race category.

The Finish Festival will offer breakfast for registered participants generously provided by FitOne sponsors.

All half marathon finishers receive a finisher medal. The top overall female and male runners will each win an award and the first, second and third male and female runners in each age group will be given an award.

All participants in the 5K, 10K and half marathon will be timed at no extra cost to the participant. Your finishing time serves as an important benchmark as you seek to improve your fitness levels from year to year.

All results and awards will be located at the results tent near the breakfast area in Ann Morrison Park.

PARKING

Participants can catch a free shuttle from the Boise Towne Square Mall in the Northwest parking lot near Dillard’s and Applebee’s beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday. Return shuttles will depart from Ann Morrison Park beginning at 9:00 a.m. and will make two stops to accommodate participants. The first stop is Downtown Boise on Front Street in front of Century Link Arena and the shuttle will continue on to Boise Town Square. The return shuttles will run until 12:30 p.m. or until the final finishers have completed the race and have been identified as needing shuttle service back to their vehicles. FitOne will not be offering a Nampa/Canyon County shuttle this year.

For complete shuttle and parking information, click here.

FITONE Healthy Living Expo

Thursday, September 21 – 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, September 22– 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Located at the Boise Centre – 850 Front Street

Packet Pickup and exhibits.

© 2017 KTVB-TV