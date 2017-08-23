

MERIDIAN - The 2017 Scentsy Rock-A-Thon will take place Friday, September 8 from 6:00 AM – 6:00 PM At Scentsy Commons in Meridian. Scentsy will line the sidewalk on Eagle Road between Pine Avenue and Commercial Street with 70 rocking chairs to raise awareness and money for The Salvation Army, with all funds going to the new Booth Marian Pritchett School.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Rock!: Scentsy is donating $250 per chair, per hour, for 12 hours as long as the chairs are in motion. If you’d like to secure your spot and sign up for a time to rock, click here.

Rally! A food truck rally featuring some of the best eats in the Treasure Valley will be at the Rock-A-Thon. All participating vendors will donate a portion of the day’s sales to the cause.

Donate! Come to the event and donate in person or donate online or text “Rockathon” to 41444. Everyone who makes a monetary donation will received a parking pass to the spectacular fireworks show.

Fireworks! To finish off a full day of fun and fundraising, Scentsy will put on a spectacular fireworks show at 8:45 PM. Parking will be available starting at 8:00 PM for a suggested donation of $10 which will go to The Salvation Army Booth Marian Pritchett School.

